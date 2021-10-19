Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns fail to agree to deal as rookie extension deadline passes
Deandre Ayton and Phoenix Suns ended contract talks Monday without the 6-11 center receiving a desired rookie max extension or any extension at all.
Talks between the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton on an extension to his rookie contract have ended without a deal, sources told..