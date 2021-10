Marco Rose believes Erling Haaland deserves his Ballon D’Or nomination, with the Borussia Dortmund head coach insisting he would vote for the “extraordinary” star. Haaland is among the 2021 Ballon d’Or nominees following his exploits for Bundesliga side Dortmund. The in-demand 21-year-old forward scored 41 goals in as many appearances over 2020-21 – including 27 […]