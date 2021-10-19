Chelsea targeting Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde with Antonio Ruidger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract in 2022 at Premier League club
Chelsea have four key defenders out of contract next summer and the club are reportedly in the market for new signings. Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta will all, as it stands, become free agents in the summer of 2022, but Blues chiefs are hopeful of tying down all four players