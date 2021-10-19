Liverpool snatch dramatic late win at Atletico Madrid after Antoine Griezmann is sent off for kicking Roberto Firmino in the head during Champions League group game
Published
Liverpool grabbed all three points with a 3-2 win in their Champions League group game at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. The Reds raced into a two goal lead after just 13 minutes, but were pegged back to 2-2 by half-time. Antoine Griezmann’s second-half sending off turned the tide back in Liverpool’s favour and a […]Full Article