3 things Jurgen Klopp got right but 2 he got wrong as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid

3 things Jurgen Klopp got right but 2 he got wrong as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid

Daily Star

Published

Liverpool survived a first half comeback and scraped past Atletico Madrid to win 3-2 away in Spain, but it was far from an easy night for Jurgen Klopp or his Reds

Full Article