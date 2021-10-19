Liverpool survived a first half comeback and scraped past Atletico Madrid to win 3-2 away in Spain, but it was far from an easy night for Jurgen Klopp or his RedsFull Article
3 things Jurgen Klopp got right but 2 he got wrong as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Liverpool branded 'lucky' as referee overturns Atletico Madrid penalty after VAR review
Daily Star
Liverpool have been branded as lucky after Atletico Madrid saw a penalty overturned by VAR as Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 3-2..
Advertisement
More coverage
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains Atletico Madrid outburst ahead of reunion clash
Daily Star
Jurgen Klopp was furious with Atletico Madrid's conduct as his side were knocked out of the Champions League two seasons ago, and..
-
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool preview – Reds may be happy to take a point in Spain
Team Talk
-
News24.com | Klopp not a fan of Atletico style despite respect for Simeone
News24
-
Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t like’ Atletico Madrid style but ‘respects what they do’, as Diego Simeone refuses to comment on criticism following 2019/20 Champions League clash
talkSPORT
-
Klopp not a fan of Atletico´s style but admires ´results machine´ Simeone
SoccerNews.com