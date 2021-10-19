Well, that's his round sorted.A 23-year-old football fan has become the toast of the world after a Herculean effort saw him carry 48 beers back to his mates in the stands.Dutchman Christiaan Roetgering was there to watch his team...Full Article
Football fan becomes cult hero for carrying 48 beers at once
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Football fan carries 48 beers at once through packed stadium and becomes instant hero
Dutch football fan Christiaan Roetgering was spotted tip-toeing through the De Grolsch Veste Stadium on Sunday to bring 48 beers..
Daily Star