Football fan becomes cult hero for carrying 48 beers at once

Football fan becomes cult hero for carrying 48 beers at once

New Zealand Herald

Published

Well, that's his round sorted.A 23-year-old football fan has become the toast of the world after a Herculean effort saw him carry 48 beers back to his mates in the stands.Dutchman Christiaan Roetgering was there to watch his team...

Full Article