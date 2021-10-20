Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the second-consecutive game and put the Los Angeles Dodgers up 2-0 on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.Full Article
Corey Seager two-run homer puts Dodgers up 2-0 on Braves in first inning of NLCS Game 3
