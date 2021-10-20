Bucks Begin Title Defense With Victory Over Nets
The Nets were missing star guard Kyrie Irving, who isn't with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Milwaukee Bucks begin their title defence with victory over Brooklyn Nets as Golden State Warriors defeat Los Angeles Lakers on the..
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks picked up their 2021 NBA championship rings, then showed they are more than equipped to win the..