Emma Raducanu becomes global face of Dior after signing â€˜Â£2million partnershipâ€™ with Tiffany as sponsors clamour to agree deals with British tennis sensation
Published
Emma Raducanu has followed up partnership with jeweller Tiffany with a role as ambassador for fashion brand Dior. The British tennis star is in huge demand from sponsors all around the world following her US Open victory in September. The 18-year-old became the first British woman to win a grand slam in 44 years and [â€¦]Full Article