T20 World Cup: David Wiese hits an unbeaten 66 off 40 balls Namibia beat Netherlands
Published
David Wiese hit a superb 66 not out off 40 balls as Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets at the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.Full Article
Published
David Wiese hit a superb 66 not out off 40 balls as Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets at the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.Full Article
David Wiese bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia stayed alive at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a six-wicket triumph over the..
Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off just 40 balls including five sixes and four..