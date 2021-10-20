T20 World Cup: David Wiese hits an unbeaten 66 off 40 balls Namibia beat Netherlands

BBC Sport

David Wiese hit a superb 66 not out off 40 balls as Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets at the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

