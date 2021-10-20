Joel Klatt previews Northwestern – Michigan, LSU’s head coach search, & his Top 10 teams I THE HERD

Joel Klatt is back with Colin Cowherd for the biggest college football headlines heading into Week 8, including LSU's potential head coaching candidates to replace Ed Orgeron. Klatt explains why Mel Tucker is an enticing candidate for the Tigers' program. He also previews the Northwestern - Michigan matchup and predicts the winner of the marquee Big 12 battle. Klatt then shares his current Top 10 college football teams. Does your team make the cut?