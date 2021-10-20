Emmanuel Acho: Browns fans should wait for Baker Mayfield’s return and see what Case Keenum can cook up I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football, but have another quarterback in the lineup. Case Keenum will start in place of Baker Mayfield after aggravating a fully-torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder during the Browns' Week 6 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Baker said it was his decision whether to play or not, but now he'll break his 51 straight regular season starting streak. Emmanuel Acho discusses how confident he is in Baker getting his starting job back.