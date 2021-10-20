Thomas Tuchel calls on out-of-favour Chelsea attackers such as Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech to step up in Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner’s absence after pair suffer injuries against Malmo
Thomas Tuchel has called on Chelsea’s out-of-favour attackers to seize their chance after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner hobbled off in the 4-0 victory over Malmo. The Blues breezed to a dominant victory but it was a bittersweet Champions League victory as his two number nines were forced off before half-time. Goals from Andreas Christensen, […]Full Article