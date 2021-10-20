Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant date: UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch as pound-for-pound king takes on Sweethands in unification title fight after press conference brawl
The huge super-middleweight unification title fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant is coming up in just a few weeks’ time. Mexico’s pound-for-pound king Canelo has run through the super-middleweight division like a steam train since returning to 168lbs in December. Canelo dominated Callum Smith to take his WBA title and win the vacant WBC. […]Full Article