Freddie Freeman had a HUGE day for the Atlanta Braves in their 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS. He launched a solo home run in the third inning, then put the game out of reach with a timely RBI-double in the ninth.Full Article
Freddie Freeman launches home run, hits timely double in Braves’ 9-2 victory over Dodgers
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Freddie Freeman launches home run, hits timely double in Braves' 9-2 victory over Dodgers
Freddie Freeman had a HUGE day for the Atlanta Braves in their 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS. He..
FOX Sports