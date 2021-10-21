Albion boss Graham Potter gives fitness update ahead of City
Published
GRAHAM Potter has confirmed that defender Adam Webster has returned to training for the club.Full Article
Published
GRAHAM Potter has confirmed that defender Adam Webster has returned to training for the club.Full Article
Brighton Hove & Albion will make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday to face Leicester City in the fourth round of the..
GRAHAM Potter wants Albion to progress in the League Cup when they take on Leicester City tomorrow evening.
ALBION boss Graham Potter has delivered a positive injury update on his squad ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Leicester..