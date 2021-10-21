Emmanuel Acho explains why he has a problem with Dak Prescott ranked as this year’s No .1 QB I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling on a five-game winning streak and quarterback Dak Prescott is a huge reason for it. Dak is in the Top 5 in touchdown passes and passing yards. NFL.com ranked him the No. 1 quarterback this season so far, saying quote: 'If I need one quarterback who can make one play in any situation right now, it's Dakota Wayne Prescott.' Dak beat out Tom Brady and Kyler Murray of the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Emmanuel Acho explains why he has a problem with Dak being ranked the best quarterback.