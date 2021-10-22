‘The night of his life!’ – Chris Taylor crushes three home runs to lead Dodgers over Braves, 11-2
Published
Chris Taylor crushed three home runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS.Full Article
Published
Chris Taylor crushed three home runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS.Full Article
Chris Taylor saved the Dodgers' season with three home runs at the plate in LA's 11-2 rout over the Atlanta Braves.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits three homers and becomes the first player in postseason history to have a 3-homer game in a potential..
The Dodgers rolled over the Braves 11-2 on Thursday night to force a Game 6 in the NLCS.