Arteta reveals ‘anything is possible’ when discussing key Arsenal man’s future
The striker's contract expires at the end of the current season and the 30-year-old is free to speak to foreign clubs from January.Full Article
Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Aston Villa on Friday at the Emirates, manager Mikel Arteta praised the..
Mikel Arteta has no doubts Alexandre Lacazette will give his all to Arsenal as questions over his future remain, insisting..