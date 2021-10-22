Allan Saint-Maximin reveals opportunities to leave Newcastle but fans are one of the main reasons he stayed, and insists ‘great things’ are coming to St James’ Park after takeover
Allan Saint-Maximin has been one of Newcastle’s key players since he moved to Tyneside from Nice in 2019 and, finally, he might be joined by some more superstars at St James’ Park. Since moving to England, the 24-year-old has wowed fans across the country with his dribbling, skills, and designer headbands. He has struggled with […]Full Article