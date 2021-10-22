Shannon Sharpe shares his expectations for Lakers vs. Suns & Grizzlies: I expect us to get back on track I UNDISPUTED

After losing to the Warriors at home on opening night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to prove in their game tonight against the Phoenix Suns, who became the only team in NBA history to knock the King out of the first round in the playoffs. The purple-and-gold will follow that with another home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Shannon Sharpe predicts the Lakers' record after their weekend matchups and breaks down the keys to success against the Suns and Grizzlies.