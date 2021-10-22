Chelsea’s latest young talent Trevoh Chalobah reveals mentoring from heroes Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, the ‘party advice’ he got from Daniel Sturridge and coming up the ranks with Mason Mount and Reece James
Published
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah’s rise to prominence this season has been a joy to watch. With many expecting a new defender to arrive during the summer transfer window, Chelsea’s academy has once again saved the day by unearthing another genuine dime. After impressing in pre-season, Chalobah was handed his debut for the Blues in the […]Full Article