Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain live stream and UK kick-off time: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe set to start, Neymar a doubt – how to watch Le Classique
Lionel Messi will experience his first taste of Le Classique when Paris Saint-Germain face arch-rivals Marseille this weekend. The Argentine is no stranger to being involved in the biggest domestic fixtures having featured in a joint-record 45 El Clasico’s at Barcelona. The Parisians usurped Bordeaux as Marseille’s chief domestic rivals in the late 1980s and […]Full Article