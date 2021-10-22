Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kyrie Irving being left off NBA’s Top 75 players list I UNDISPUTED

The NBA finished unveiling their list of the 75 greatest players in league history and Kevin Durant and James Harden were both included, but their teammate Kyrie Irving was not. Andre Iguodala wasn’t a fan of that decision and took to Twitter to post 'So y’all saying Kyrie Irving ain’t top 75? I agree… he's top 20 at least. Shannon Sharpe explains why he agrees with the list — 'Outside of LeBron, what has Kyrie done? If you base it on his resume, he's not a top 75 player.'