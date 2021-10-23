Brock Lesnar came to Friday Night SmackDown after tweeting that he would “beat Roman Reigns senseless.’ The Beast brutally attacked the Head of the Table only to continue on a violent rampage that took out the entire locker room as well as WWE officials.Full Article
Brock Lesnar brutalizes Roman Reigns and The Bloodline
