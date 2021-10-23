Brock Lesnar brutalizes Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Brock Lesnar came to Friday Night SmackDown after tweeting that he would “beat Roman Reigns senseless.’ The Beast brutally attacked the Head of the Table only to continue on a violent rampage that took out the entire locker room as well as WWE officials.

