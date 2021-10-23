Adam Pearce had no choice but to suspend superstar Brock Lesnar indefinitely for attacking Roman Reigns, WWE officials and the SmackDown locker room. The outburst came after The Beast was defeated in the Universal Championship Match on Sunday night at Crown Jewel.Full Article
Brock Lesnar suspended from WWE indefinitely after violent brawl
