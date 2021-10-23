Here's the two line-ups as Valerien Ismael and Nigel Pearson name their side's for this afternoon's clash between West Brom and Bristol City at The Hawthorns.Full Article
West Brom team news v Bristol City as Valerien Ismael makes two changes
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Valerien Ismael & Lee Bowyer make changes for West Brom v Birmingham City
The full team news from The Hawthorns as West Bromwich Albion welcome Birmingham City for the return of the Championship
Sutton Coldfield Observer