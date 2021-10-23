Manchester United vs Liverpool rivalry: Steven Gerrard’s dad told him off for wearing Bryan Robson shirt, Wayne Rooney grew up hating Reds and Gary Neville celebrated in front of away fans
There’s no game quite like Manchester United vs Liverpool Despite the two clubs being located in different cities, the rivalry between them is as fierce as any on the planet. And, when they go head-to-head again on Sunday, there will be no love lost between the Reds and the Red Devils. Players that play in […]Full Article