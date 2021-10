Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has explained his reasoning for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Bayern swept Hoffenheim aside 4-0 at home, with Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman scoring the goals. It was the second match in succession that fully vaccinated head coach […]