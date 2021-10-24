Eddie Rosario rocks Dodgers with three-run home run in Braves' 4-2 victory over Dodgers
Published
Eddie Rosario rocked the Los Angeles Dodgers with a three-run home run which put the Atlanta Braves ahead 4-1 in Game 6 of the NLCS.Full Article
Published
Eddie Rosario rocked the Los Angeles Dodgers with a three-run home run which put the Atlanta Braves ahead 4-1 in Game 6 of the NLCS.Full Article
Eddie Rosario's three-run homer in the fourth inning proved to be the difference as the Braves beat the Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 of..
Eddie Rosario's three-run homer in Game 6 proved to be the difference as Atlanta closed out Los Angeles 4-2 to win its first..