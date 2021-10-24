Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles Dodgers to reach World Series against Houston Astros
Published
The Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the 2021 World Series, where they will face the Houston Astros.Full Article
Published
The Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the 2021 World Series, where they will face the Houston Astros.Full Article
Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. The World Series...
In third place on Aug. 13, Atlanta rode a surprising group of trade deadline acquisitions to a pennant, outlasting the 106-win..