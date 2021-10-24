LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City look to sign Real Madrid's Toni Kroos
Published
Toni Kroos could be set for a switch from Real Madrid to the Premier League to reunite with Pep Guardiola. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.Full Article
Published
Toni Kroos could be set for a switch from Real Madrid to the Premier League to reunite with Pep Guardiola. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.Full Article
Toni Kroos has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid. A January transfer is a top priority with the World Cup looming. Could a..