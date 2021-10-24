Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Liverpool shellacking is his ‘darkest day’ as Manchester United boss but insists he won’t give up as calls for him to go grow
Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled Manchester United’s 5-0 shellacking at home to Liverpool as the ‘darkest day’ in his Old Trafford premiership. The Norwegian watched his side get torn to shreds with Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and a Mohamed Salah hat-trick seeing Liverpool seal the extraordinary win. Liverpool raced to a 4-0 lead at half […]Full Article