Mauricio Pochettino believes Paris Saint-Germain displayed “character and personality” in their 0-0 draw with Marseille on Sunday. PSG largely struggled to break down a stubborn Marseille defence despite starting with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, before their hopes of claiming all three points were dented when Achraf Hakimi received a straight red card in the 57th minute […]