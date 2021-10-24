Matthew Stafford carves up former team as Los Angeles Rams beat Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes against his former team as the Detroit Lions lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 28-19, on Sunday.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says he appreciates the support he continues to receive from fans in Detroit.
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay wishes there was "clearer communication" in the deal that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions..
Rams coach Sean McVay says he wishes he had "better, clearer communication" with Jared Goff before the blockbuster offseason trade..