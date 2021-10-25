After being sent off for Manchester United against Liverpool, Paul Pogba was grinning awkwardly while he exited the pitch, which has led some supporters to accuse him of wanting Solskjaer sackedFull Article
Man Utd fans think Paul Pogba is 'Ole out' as he's caught smiling seconds after red card
