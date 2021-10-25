Arsenal’s William Saliba celebrates goal-saving tackle on Kylian Mbappe during PSG vs Marseille, with defender who can’t get a game under Mikel Arteta described as ‘future great of French football’
William Saliba can’t get a game for Arsenal, but put on a Man of the Match display for Marseille against Paris Saint-Germain as he helped shut out Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Marseille managed to take a point in Le Classique with Saliba the star of the show, with the frozen-out Gunner celebrating wildly […]Full Article