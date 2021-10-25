Newcastle's new Saudi owners have created the new role of Director of Football at St James’ Park and have turned to former Blackburn and England winger, and current Man City academy director, Jason WilcoxFull Article
Newcastle raiding Man City for new director of football with second round of talks set
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
