Nick Wright is upset with Chiefs’ blowout loss to Titans: ‘I’m in full-blown panic’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright is a little upset with his Kansas City Chiefs, who've fallen to 3-4 with a blowout loss against the Tennessee Titans. Patrick Mahomes had 2 turnovers in yesterday's game, and only managed to get 3 points on the scoreboard as opposed to Ryan Tannehill﻿ and Derrick Henry who led their team to 27 points. Watch as Nick breaks down the game with Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes, and explain why he's in full blown panic mode.