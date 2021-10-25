New IPL 2022 teams: RPSG Group, CVC Capital win bids for Lucknow, Ahmedabad

New IPL 2022 teams: RPSG Group, CVC Capital win bids for Lucknow, Ahmedabad

DNA

Published

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and CVC Capital Partners will join the cash-rich league as the new owners of Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively.

Full Article