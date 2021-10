The bidding for new IPL teams took place at the Taj Hotel in Dubai on Monday and it is the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (Lucknow) and CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) who will join the Indian Premier League as the new owners. The IPL's first season was played in 2008, and ever since, the league has grown in stature and it is one of the most viewed competitions in the world.