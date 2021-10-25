Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes is trying to live up to an image that was built around him in his career I UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell below .500 as they lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Kansas City’s signal caller was intercepted for the ninth time, tying him for most in the NFL with Zach Wilson. More importantly, Mahomes left the game after taking a big hit in the second half. The former MVP cleared concussion protocol but still didn’t return to the game as Tennessee cruised to victory. Skip Bayless reacts to Mahomes' errors and what they mean for him and the Chiefs.