Mark Titus and Tate Frazier give their initial thoughts on the Associated Press's Preseason All-American list, featuring players such as Johnny Juzang of the UCLA Bruins, Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Collin Gillespie of the Villanova Wildcats, Kofi Cockburn of the Illinois Fighting Illini, and Trayce Jackson-Davis of the Indiana Hoosiers.