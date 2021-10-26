Paul Scholes: Man United star ‘almost cheating’ in 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC
Published
Paul Scholes has accused Mason Greenwood of “cheating” in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday […]Full Article
Published
Paul Scholes has accused Mason Greenwood of “cheating” in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday […]Full Article
Paul Scholes has issued another damning prediction on one Man Utd star after the 2-2 draw with Atalanta and ahead of the Manchester..