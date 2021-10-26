‘The husband, the best father, the best friend’ – Ally McCoist pays emotional tribute to Walter Smith on talkSPORT following death of Rangers icon
Ally McCoist paid an emotional tribute to Walter Smith following the news the stalwart of Scottish football has sadly died. Rangers announced on Tuesday morning that one of their most iconic figures had passed away at 73 and few knew him better than talkSPORT’s McCoist. The pair enjoyed huge success together at the Scottish club […]Full Article