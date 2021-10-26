T20 World Cup - South Africa v West Indies: Evin Lewis scores 56 runs off 35 balls

Watch as Evin Lewis hits a brilliant 56 off 35 balls, including six sixes, for the West Indies against South Africa at the T20 World Cup.

