‘Scared’ Sepp van den Berg to face parent club Liverpool with Preston North End in Carabao Cup after permission from Jurgen Klopp – ‘If you want to be a chef, you need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen’
Published
Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg has the unique task of facing his parent club tomorrow evening in the Carabao Cup fourth round. The 19-year-old re-joined Preston in the summer after he spent the second-half of last season at Deepdale on loan. Loan players are prohibited from featuring against their parent clubs in league games […]Full Article