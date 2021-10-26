Tottenham sensation Dane Scarlett, Cole Palmer of Manchester City and Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun… six youngsters to look out for in the Carabao Cup
Published
The Carabao Cup is a great opportunity for clubs to test whether some of their brightest young talents are ready to handle first-team football. And the third round of the cup didn’t disappoint when it came to producing eye catching performances from some of the best young players across the English leagues. The fourth round […]Full Article