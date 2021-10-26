Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders on the sting of losing to Titans, talks Josh Allen I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Samuels joins First Things First to talk about the Bill's mostly successful season start. Watch as he tells Nick Wright how it felt to lose the the Tennessee Titans, and why it's lit a fire under him to prove the Bills are able to bring the parade home to Buffalo. Plus, he lays out why Josh Allen is truly a special quarterback, and what it's like to play for him.Full Article