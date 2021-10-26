Jerome Bettis discusses Mike Tomlin to USC rumors and the odds of Aaron Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh next year I THE HERD
Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest news and headlines within the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a few standout rumors across the NFL regarding Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers. Bettis breaks down the odds of Tomlin leaving the Steelers for the USC head coach position and whether Aaron Rodgers could leave the Green Bay Packers for Pittsburgh next season.Full Article